Local

Jacksonville’s Morning News on location: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV
The habitat is a replication of a free-flowing spring fed Florida river to include all species of fish, reptiles, birds along with manatees found in our wild clear rivers.

Planned manatee habitat at Jacksonville Zoo The habitat is a replication of a free-flowing spring fed Florida river to include all species of fish, reptiles, birds along with manatees found in our wild clear rivers. (Jacksonville Zoo)

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville is blessed to have more than 100 acres of award-winning exhibits and gardens at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. This fall may be a good time to discover something new.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is live on location at The Watering Hole along the Trout River.

LISTEN: Andrew Jacobs, Outreach Educator at the Jacksonville Zoo and Garden

LEARN MORE, BECOME A MEMBER

This weekend through Halloween is the 37th annual Spooktacular, a chance to explore the Zoo and Gardens and discover a world of treats, tricks and spooky delights.

LISTEN: Ashley Nelsen, Senior Manatee Care Specialist

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens horticulture team encourages the growth of native plants.

Posted by News 104.5 WOKV on Friday, October 18, 2024

Interested in going to the Zoo beforehand? Purchase a combo ticket that includes same-day access to the park, arrive between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and stay through the end of Spooktacular.

LISTEN: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Horticulture Team

LISTEN: Mike Taylor, director of herps and birds, talks about Lights Out NE Florida

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Andrew Jacobs, outreach educator at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Posted by News 104.5 WOKV on Friday, October 18, 2024



Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!