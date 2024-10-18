Jacksonville’s Morning News on location: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville is blessed to have more than 100 acres of award-winning exhibits and gardens at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. This fall may be a good time to discover something new.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is live on location at The Watering Hole along the Trout River.

LISTEN: Andrew Jacobs, Outreach Educator at the Jacksonville Zoo and Garden

LEARN MORE, BECOME A MEMBER

This weekend through Halloween is the 37th annual Spooktacular, a chance to explore the Zoo and Gardens and discover a world of treats, tricks and spooky delights.

LISTEN: Ashley Nelsen, Senior Manatee Care Specialist

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens horticulture team encourages the growth of native plants. Posted by News 104.5 WOKV on Friday, October 18, 2024

Interested in going to the Zoo beforehand? Purchase a combo ticket that includes same-day access to the park, arrive between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and stay through the end of Spooktacular.

LISTEN: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Horticulture Team

LISTEN: Mike Taylor, director of herps and birds, talks about Lights Out NE Florida

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Andrew Jacobs, outreach educator at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. Posted by News 104.5 WOKV on Friday, October 18, 2024







