Jags QB Trevor Lawrence speaks to the media since reaching deal for 5-year, $275M contract extension

Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during the team's NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to address the media for the first time since he reached a five-year, $275 million contract extension deal with the team.

You can watch his remarks LIVE on CBS47 or FOX30, or by visiting Jaguars.com.

Press Conference | Thursday, June 20

Trevor Lawrence Meets With the Media After Signing Contract Extension

Posted by Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, June 20, 2024

