Jags reach extension with Travon Walker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars and star edge rusher Travon Walker agreed to a four-year extension. According to his agency Elite Loyalty Sports, Walker’s deal is a 4-year, $110 million deal with $77 million guaranteed.

4 Years.

$110M Contract.

$77M Total Guarantees.

&50M Fully Guaranteed At Signing. @44Ytw is here to stay. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/EDbqO9S6Yc — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) April 3, 2026

Last season, Walker recorded 38 total tackles, with eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. So far in his Jaguars career, Walker has 200 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 27.5 sacks, and seven passes defended. Walker was selected number one overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

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