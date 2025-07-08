Jaguars announce open training camp dates

JACKSONVLLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are opening their 2025 Training Camp to the public starting July 23.

The team announced eight open practice sessions at the Miller Electric Center, plus a stadium scrimmage at EverBank Stadium on August 1.

Tickets and parking are free, but fans must register in advance.

Season Ticket Members can claim tickets starting Wednesday, July 9, at noon.

The general public can register at 1 p.m. on the Jaguars Training Camp page.

Gates open at 7:45 a.m. for practices, with action starting around 8:30 a.m.

The scrimmage at EverBank Stadium kicks off at 7 p.m. on August 1.

Due to ongoing construction, only two entry gates will be open, and some parking lots will be limited to those who register early.

