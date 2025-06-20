Jaguars for a day: The 6th annual Special Olympics Florida Fantasy Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Signed, sealed, and delivered! Nearly 40 athletes with the Special Olympics became a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie class Wednesday afternoon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It’s the mission behind the 6th annual Special Olympics Florida Fantasy Camp.

The newly added members to the roster got to put pen to paper with Jaguars GM James Gladstone, take a tour of the Miller Electric Center, plus hit the practice field with the rest of the Jaguars Rookie Class.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action Sports Jax Alivia Tassely spent the day down at Jags headquarters as the new rookies were welcomed into the NFL.

Watch Action Sports Jax Brent and Austen Show discussing the Jaguars’ training camp dates here.