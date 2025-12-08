Jaguars fans fired up after dominant win over Colts, eyeing playoff run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax, the official Jaguars station, is celebrating a big win this evening. After beating the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars now stand alone at the top of the AFC South.

Action News Jax reporter Nicholas Brooks was at EverBank Field, where fans were buzzing with playoff hopes after Jacksonville’s 36–19 victory. The day began with the Jaguars and Colts tied at 8–4, but by the final whistle, Jacksonville had created real separation and real excitement.

The energy outside the stadium was electric as fans celebrated what many called one of the team’s strongest performances of the season.

Scott Robinson, a Jaguars fan, said, “Well, I think they handled the pressure really well. Lawrence was great.”

Others said the win showed the type of dominance that could carry Jacksonville deep into the postseason.

“We got it. Colts was the team we needed to take care of, so we took the quarterback out. Unfortunate, but that’s our key right there,” Josh Scott told us.

Even as heavy rain fell, fans stayed and celebrated, soaked but smiling.

“Phenomenal man, it was worth being here got a whole family on the rain so they’re playoff bound baby,” Scott added.

That playoff buzz is growing louder by the week. When asked about the Jaguars’ postseason chances, fans shared a mix of confidence and caution:

“Playoffs all the way, baby,” let’s go Jabs, said Scott Robinson.

Parker Purcell noted, “That doesn’t mean anything until the playoffs happen.”

And Chase Harris declared, “1000% we’re winning this division, bringing the Super Bowl back, let’s do it.”

With the Jaguars now sitting at 9–4 and controlling the AFC South, fans say they’re ready for more, not just the next game, but a real push into the playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars’ next home game is with the New York Jets next Sunday at 1 p.m.

