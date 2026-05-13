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Jaguars to play back-to-back games in London vs. Eagles, Texans

By Rich Jones
Rams Jaguars Football FILE - A general view of the flags of Britain and the United States on the field of Wembley stadium before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Anthony Upton, File) (Anthony Upton/AP)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars will play back-to-back games as the home team in London this season.

The NFL this morning announced Jacksonville will host the Philadelphia Eagles on October 11th in Tottenham.

Then the following Sunday, it’s an AFC South showdown against the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium.

Their bye week will follow.

This will be the third time the team plays consecutive games in the two stadiums.

In 2023, the Jaguars made history as the first NFL team to play back-to-back home games when they claimed victories over the Falcons at Wembley and the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In 2024, they lost to the Chicago Bears, then beat the New England Patriots in back-to-back games.

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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