Jaguars to play back-to-back games in London vs. Eagles, Texans

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars will play back-to-back games as the home team in London this season.

The NFL this morning announced Jacksonville will host the Philadelphia Eagles on October 11th in Tottenham.

Then the following Sunday, it’s an AFC South showdown against the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium.

Their bye week will follow.

This will be the third time the team plays consecutive games in the two stadiums.

In 2023, the Jaguars made history as the first NFL team to play back-to-back home games when they claimed victories over the Falcons at Wembley and the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In 2024, they lost to the Chicago Bears, then beat the New England Patriots in back-to-back games.

B2b in the UK! 🇬🇧⁰⁰Be the first to grab Wembley tickets: https://t.co/wzTFK4bLCa pic.twitter.com/QUduB2tq1N — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 13, 2026

The offseason's been long, but the 2026 NFL London Games schedule is here!



The NFL Support Squad have your annual football fix in the capital, as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium welcomes the @Colts to face the @Commanders, and @Eagles to play the @Jaguars, before the Jags head west… pic.twitter.com/SyrtbrgwHJ — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) May 13, 2026

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