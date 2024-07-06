Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, wife Marissa announce they’re expecting a girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla,. — Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa announced the gender of their baby on Instagram Saturday.

In a post, they told everyone the baby is a girl. “Mom & Dad can’t wait to meet you!!” the caption read.

This comes after their initial baby announcement on June 27.

The two started dating toward the end of their sophomore year at Cartersville High School in Georgia.

This will be their first child together.

Action Sports Jax sends a big “congratulations” to the Lawrences as they get ready to welcome their daughter!

