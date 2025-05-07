Local

Jaguars release wide receiver Gabe Davis after one season

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 06: Gabe Davis #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 6, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ve released WR Gabe Davis .

Davis played one season in Jacksonville after signing a three-year, $39 million dollar contract in 2024.

He produced 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played as a Jag. This was a career-low for Davis, 26, who played four seasons in Buffalo.

