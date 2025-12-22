Jax Beach Deck The Chairs announces 2025 decorating award winners

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — Organizers of the 13th season of Jax Beach Deck The Chairs (JBDTC) announced the winners of its 2025 decorating awards on Saturday, December 20, celebrating both community creativity and student achievement in the arts.

The popular beachfront display featured 72 decorated lifeguard chairs, created by local businesses, organizations, and student art programs. Visitors who voted for their favorites described this year’s exhibit as the best they have seen, making the selection of award winners especially competitive.

2025 JBDTC Community Decorated Chair Award Winners

Best of Show: Sawgrass Pet Resort

Sawgrass Pet Resort First Place: American Legion Post 129

American Legion Post 129 Second Place: Angel’s Construction

Angel’s Construction Third Place: SET Studios

SET Studios Honorable Mention: W.W. Gay

W.W. Gay Honorable Mention: Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville

Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville Founders Award: FLO Arts

In addition to the community displays, Deck The Chairs expanded its Student Decorating Challenge, adding two new programs featuring middle and high school arts and after-school organizations. For the second year, the program partnered with The Jacksonville Zoo & Botanical Gardens, with students working under a marine conservation theme.

Beginning in August, 22 student-designed chairs were selected through an application and review process. Deck The Chairs provided workshops, creative development guidance, and installation support. Twelve chairs were displayed at the Jax Beach Deck The Chairs exhibit, while ten were installed at the Jacksonville Zoo.

Judges selected Best of Show winners, while the public voted online for Fan Favorite awards.

2025 DTC Student Decorating Challenge Award Winners

Best of Show – Beaches Exhibit: Mayport Coastal Sciences Middle School

Mayport Coastal Sciences Middle School Fan Favorite – Beaches Exhibit: Fletcher High School Interact Club

Fletcher High School Interact Club Best of Show – Zoo Exhibit: Fort Caroline Urban Arts Academy

Fort Caroline Urban Arts Academy Fan Favorite – Zoo Exhibit: Daniel Kids Academy

Participating Student Programs

Beaches Exhibit: Beaches Chapel School; The Bolles School; The Discovery School; Duval Charter at Coastal; First Coast Deaf/HH Kids; Fletcher High School; Fletcher High School Interact Club; Fletcher Middle School; Mayport Coastal Sciences Middle School; Sandalwood High School; Seaside Charter School; and The Art Garage.

Jacksonville Zoo & Botanical Gardens Exhibit: Clay Charter Academy; Daniel Kids Academy; Darnell-Cookman Junior/Senior High; DePaul School of NE Florida; Episcopal School of Jacksonville; Fort Caroline Urban Arts Academy; Girls of Virtue; LaCore Christian Academy; LaVilla School of the Arts; and Nease High School.

Jax Beach Deck The Chairs is an annual holiday tradition that supports students in the arts while showcasing the creativity and community spirit of Northeast Florida.

