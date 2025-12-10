JAX Chamber announces 2026 Small Business Leaders of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The JAX Chamber has revealed its 2026 Small Business Leaders of the Year.
Eleven business leaders from across Northeast Florida were chosen for the recognition by the Chamber Councils, the Beaches Division, NextUp Jax, and Venture Services.
The honorees include:
- Dr. Tim Conway, The Morris Center Jacksonville - Arlington Council
- Jason Pratt, Prattify - Downtown Council
- Kati Lambert, Well Minded Hypnosis – Health Council
- Justin Kane, DoubleChecked Cybersecurity – IT Council
- Dawn Stewart, Pestle and Potions – Professional Women’s Council
- Heather Waisanen, Coastal Maverick - South Council
- Tom Snogles, Twinkle Nights – Three Rivers Council
- Boshawn Mack, Global Reliable Logistics, Inc. – Transportation & Logistics
- April Watson, April Adventures Travel – Beaches Division
- Darrin Eakins, DuBlase Whiskey – NextUp JAX
- Chris Kennelly, Kennetic Productions Inc. – Venture Services
One of the 11 business leaders will be named the overall 2026 Small Business Leader of the Year on January 29, 2026.
