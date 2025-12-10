JAX Chamber announces 2026 Small Business Leaders of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The JAX Chamber has revealed its 2026 Small Business Leaders of the Year.

Eleven business leaders from across Northeast Florida were chosen for the recognition by the Chamber Councils, the Beaches Division, NextUp Jax, and Venture Services.

The honorees include:

Dr. Tim Conway, The Morris Center Jacksonville - Arlington Council

Jason Pratt, Prattify - Downtown Council

Kati Lambert, Well Minded Hypnosis – Health Council

Justin Kane, DoubleChecked Cybersecurity – IT Council

Dawn Stewart, Pestle and Potions – Professional Women’s Council

Heather Waisanen, Coastal Maverick - South Council

Tom Snogles, Twinkle Nights – Three Rivers Council

Boshawn Mack, Global Reliable Logistics, Inc. – Transportation & Logistics

April Watson, April Adventures Travel – Beaches Division

Darrin Eakins, DuBlase Whiskey – NextUp JAX

Chris Kennelly, Kennetic Productions Inc. – Venture Services

One of the 11 business leaders will be named the overall 2026 Small Business Leader of the Year on January 29, 2026.

