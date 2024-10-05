Jax Chamber names Misty Skipper as the 2025 Chamber Chair-Elect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Misty Skipper, a longtime JAX Chamber Board member and Vice President at GATE Petroleum has been named the 2025 Chamber Chair-Elect.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Skipper, who currently serves as Chair of JAXUSA Partnership, the Chamber’s regional economic development division, will lead the Chamber’s 2025 Leadership Trip and assume the role of Chair in 2026.

JAX Chamber President and CEO Daniel Davis praised Skipper’s leadership, stating, “Misty has been an incredible ambassador for the Chamber and the business community, advocating for our region on economic development missions in London and serving as Chair of JAXUSA Partnership. She understands our role in advocating for business-friendly policies that attract investment and jobs to our city.”

Skipper has held various executive positions at GATE since 2016, following a five-year tenure at the Dalton Agency, where she served as Vice President of Strategic Communications and Public Affairs. She also previously worked as Director of Communications and Press Secretary for Mayor John Peyton from 2006 to 2011.

Reflecting on her upcoming role, Skipper said, “I’m honored to serve as the 2026 chair of JAX Chamber as it provides an opportunity to empower our community, foster connections, and drive economic growth throughout Northeast Florida.”

Skipper has served on the Chamber’s Executive Committee for the past three years, first as Chair of the JAX Chamber Foundation and currently as Chair of JAXUSA Partnership. She has also led the JAX Alliance and serves on JAXBIZ, the Chamber’s nonpartisan political committee.

The remainder of the Chamber’s Board of Directors will be announced in early 2025.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.