Jacksonville, Fl — Local faith leaders are urging the city of Jacksonville to create a $10 million affordable housing trust fund.

The Interfaith Coalition for Action, Reconciliation and Empowerment (ICARE) is preparing to go to City Council to press members to support the trust fund.

It would build more housing for very low-income families, provide down payment assistance for first-time home buyers, help with utility bills and home repairs, and deliver aid for families on the brink of eviction and homelessness.

The fund would, in the group’s estimation, reduce the strain that homelessness puts on Jacksonville’s social services, hospitals, and businesses.

ICARE estimates 50,000 families in Jacksonville don’t have affordable housing.

The faith leaders are hosting the ICARE 2026 Nehemiah Action Assembly at 6:45 pm today at Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church.

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Iran latest - VP Vance’s overseas talks with Iran were unsuccessful, as he returns from Pakistan with no advancement in a permanent cease-fire. President Trump, meanwhile, has announced plans for the US Navy to blockade the Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, drawing criticism from Iran, and driving global oil prices higher again.

Over the weekend, President Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV, after the Pope declined an invitation to visit for July 4. Trump also announced plans for the US Navy to blockade Iranian ports in the Straits of Hormuz after VP Vance-led peace negotiations failed over the weekend. The existing cease-fire has another week to last. In other news, Trump ally Orban lost the Hungarian election for Prime Minister over the weekend, after last week’s support visit from VP Vance.

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