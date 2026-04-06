Jax Morning News In-depth: Mayor Deegan to address affordable housing, escalating costs

Jacksonville, Fl — Days after celebrating Easter with hundreds of families at Riverfront Plaza, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan will address affordability, sexual assault awareness and literacy during her monthly appearance on WOKV.

Be listening to Jacksonville’s Morning News In-Depth at 9:00 am.

We’ll ask Deegan how she thinks JEA is managing another possible fee increase amid public controversies.

Jacksonville’s first Hispanic outreach coordinator, Yanira Cardona, has stepped down to take on new role with Phoenix Arts District. We’ll ask Deegan if she plans to keep the position filled, and who she may be targeting.

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