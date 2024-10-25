Local

Jax Parks hosting Halloween event on Saturday

Stock photo of decorative pumpkins filled with assorted Halloween candy. (Leena Robinson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jax Parks is throwing a Halloween celebration called ‘Treats at the Fountain.”

It’s happening on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Friendship Fountain.

There will be trick or treating, face painting, live music, food trucks, and more.

You can also compete in a costume contest at 6 p.m.

