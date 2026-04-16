Jax Ready Fest returns this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 3rd annual Jax Ready Fest takes place this weekend.

Residents will have the opportunity to connect with local agencies and learn about severe weather preparedness, water safety, and when to call 911.

Emergency Preparedness Division Chief Andre Ayoub shares what attendees can expect.

“We want people just to come, enjoy, and learn. We have some free giveaways, live demonstrations, hands-on CPR. We have some great apparatuses from JFRD, drone units, mounted unit, bike unit, USAR teams. We want people to come down, learn, and then start preparing for hurricane season.”

Location: Prime Osborn Convention Center, 1000 Water St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Date: April 17, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Date: April 18, 2026

Time: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

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