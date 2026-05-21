Jazz Fest weekend opens with piano competition; fewer food trucks at Ford on Bay

Jacksonville, Fl — A celebration of music, community, and good vibes is back. The Jacksonville Jazz Festival starts with the piano competition tonight at the Florida Theatre.

Alex Alston leads the city’s sports and entertainment office and says they’re activating the riverfront in two locations this year: Ford on Bay (the old county courthouse) and Riverfront Plaza.

It’s a smaller footprint, which will bring some notable changes.

“There’s not as many food trucks because we wanted to have as much space as possible for our fans to be there. There is food in there, there is food at Riverfront Plaza, but we encourage people to also visit all of the Downtown establishments and restaurants. They’ll be open as well. And you are able to bring a small cooler with food in.”, said Alston.

No glass containers or coolers larger than 10” x 10” x 10” will be allowed. And you have to bring a sealed bottle of water - not a Stanley or other personal water bottle.

You’re encouraged to arrive early to get the best spots to park your car, and your chair.

Alston says they’re excited to show off the new riverfront parks, crediting the Parks and Public Works team with opening the expanded Northbank Riverwalk and Music Heritage Garden.

While Metropolitan Park is under construction the event has been moving to different venues. Plans call for Jazz Fest to permanently move to the new park in 2028.

See the full rundown of events here.

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