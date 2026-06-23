JEA CEO grilled over workplace claims and uncollected capacity fees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hours of testimony from JEA’s top leader turned tense as the utility’s special investigatory committee pressed for answers on allegations of a toxic workplace and millions of dollars in uncollected fees.

CEO Vickie Cavey appeared before the committee for nearly two hours on Monday, facing questions about claims of racial discrimination, hiring practices, and the handling of capacity fees tied to some of JEA’s largest customers.

At times, the questioning grew contentious.

Committee members repeatedly asked Cavey about her leadership decisions, her appointment as CEO, and what steps she has taken to address concerns inside the utility. In several instances, Cavey told the committee she did not recall specific details, which led to visible frustration among some members.

Councilmember Ju’Coby Pittman directly asked Cavey whether she would change anything about how the workplace operates. Cavey responded no.

That answer stood out to Pittman, who said afterward she did not leave the hearing confident that meaningful changes are coming.

The committee has spent weeks investigating complaints that JEA fostered a toxic work environment. Some of those concerns include claims that Black employees were not given equal opportunities to interview for promotions.

Pittman raised those concerns during the hearing, questioning how advancement decisions are made within the utility.

The committee also focused on a separate financial issue involving uncollected capacity fees. According to the city council’s secretary, Jason Teal, JEA may have failed to collect up to $25 million in fees dating back to 2003. Those fees are tied to large corporate customers, including the Mayo Clinic.

Some committee members questioned whether the utility should have acted sooner and whether leadership was fully transparent about the issue.

Council Secretary Jason Teal pressed Cavey on why JEA appeared prepared to wipe the slate clean for the Mayo Clinic. Cavey responded that the utility did not have definitive information to resolve the issue earlier and described the situation as complex.

She told the committee a large team is now working to determine what is owed, calling it a significant issue to resolve.

Cavey also said the matter had already been under internal review before it became the focus of the committee’s investigation.

As tensions rose inside the meeting, not all council members agreed with the direction of the inquiry.

Councilmember Matt Carlucci pushed back against the committee, arguing that the investigation itself has become political. He accused colleagues of using the process as a political weapon and suggested that if there is a toxic environment, it exists within city council chambers.

Despite the back and forth, the hearing left several key questions unresolved, including how much money may still be owed to JEA and whether workplace concerns will lead to policy changes.

The future of the investigatory committee itself is also uncertain.

Incoming City Council President Nick Howland said he plans to release a memo Friday outlining what comes next for the group.

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