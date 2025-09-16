JEA to host Senior Day resource fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — JEA’s senior customers will benefit from tips on saving on their utility bills, along with help from other community resources at JEA’s senior resource fair on Wednesday, Sept. 17th. At the free event, local agencies join JEA Customer Care agents in assisting some of the utility’s most vulnerable customers.

Organizations participating in Wednesday’s Senior Resource Fair include City of Jacksonville Community Outreach, Jacksonville Transportation Authority, ElderSource SHINE Program, Lutheran Social Services Steps 2 Success, City of Jacksonville Property Appraisers, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office R.E.V.A.M.P., Catholic Charities, United Way’s 2-1-1, and JEA’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program. The groups provide information on available resources that help seniors save money.

Senior Day at JEA relies on partners to provide direct financial assistance to senior customers. For those in need of transportation, Ride United offers temporary, prescheduled Lyft rides to residents in need of transportation to critical services such as Senior Day at JEA. Customers may reach out to United Way’s 211 help line to learn about appointments for financial assistance and to determine ride eligibility.

When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025

Where: JEA Headquarters, 225 N. Pearl St., Jacksonville

JEA Validated Parking: Duval County Courthouse, 151 Clay St., Jacksonville

