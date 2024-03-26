JEA to increase electric base rates; utility says drop in fuel rates may decrease electric bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Base rates will be going up for JEA customers.

On Tuesday, the board of the city-owned utility voted to increase electric base rates for residential and commercial customers.

However, JEA said customers may see the electric portion of their bill decrease due to a drop in fuel rates. A JEA spokesperson shared the following information with Action News Jax:

“Compared to a December 2023 residential bill, electric bills will decrease by about $1.30 for 1,000 kWh of consumption based on fuel charge projections for April 2024. JEA’s fuel rate for April, $31.24 per 1000 kWh consumption, will reach the lowest level since November 2021. (See monthly fuel rate table.)”

The rate change also calls for a 3 to 5 percent rate increase for small commercial and large industrial customers.

The rate adjustment will take effect April 1.

