JEA joins Utilities United Against Scams to mark Utility Scam Awareness Day 11/19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UUAS is a nationwide effort to empower consumers and businesses to recognize and avoid the growing threat of utility impostor scams.

As a member of UUAS, JEA is focused on providing clear, actionable steps that customers can take to protect themselves from scammers who pose as representatives from utilities to steal money and personal information.

The central message of this year’s campaign is Slow Down, Verify, Stop the Scam.

Utility impostor scams often involve:

Demanding immediate payment and threatening to disconnect service within minutes or hours.

and threatening to disconnect service within minutes or hours. Requesting the customer’s bank account information so they can provide a refund for the credit that is present on the account.

so they can provide a refund for the credit that is present on the account. Requesting unusual payment methods , such as cryptocurrency, prepaid debit cards, gift cards, or third-party digital payment apps. Never purchase a prepaid card or respond via a mobile payment app, (PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, etc.), to avoid service interruptions. JEA does not accept payments via cash apps.

, such as cryptocurrency, prepaid debit cards, gift cards, or third-party digital payment apps. Never purchase a prepaid card or respond via a mobile payment app, (PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, etc.), to avoid service interruptions. JEA does not accept payments via cash apps. Impersonating representatives through phone calls, texts or emails.

Tips for avoiding scams:

Slow Down: If a payment request is unexpected or creates panic, end the conversation.

If a payment request is unexpected or creates panic, end the conversation. Verify: Check your account status via jea.com or contact JEA directly (904-665-6000). Never use a phone number provided by the suspected scammer.

Stop the Scam: Customers should report the incident to JEA, which promptly pursues the disconnection of fraudulent numbers.

Customers who feel that they are in physical danger should first call 911.

JEA also reminds customers to never provide or confirm personal information (such as Social Security number or date of birth) or financial information (including banking account information, debit or credit card details) to anyone initiating contact with you, whether by phone, in person, or email, claiming to be a utility company representative. Visit jea.com/scams for a comprehensive list of what to look for.

