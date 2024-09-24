JEA monitoring tropical disturbance, urges customers to prepare for possible Hurricane Helene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA officials announced that the city-owned utility is closely monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean, which is expected to develop into Hurricane Helene later this week.

According to current forecasts, Helene is predicted to become a hurricane by Wednesday. Weather models suggest it could make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast by Thursday, when the Jacksonville area may experience the strongest impacts, including possible power outages and isolated flooding.

JEA is encouraging customers to prepare by visiting jea.com/storm to update their contact information and register for power restoration alerts.

Preparation Steps for Customers:

Ensure supply kits are stocked

Review family or business emergency plans

Bring loose outdoor items indoors

Trim trees near your home or business

Outages and Safety Protocols

After the storm, once conditions are deemed safe, JEA will immediately begin restoring services. The utility asks for patience as crews work to assess the damage and restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Customers can report outages through the following methods:

Visit jea.com/outage to view the Electric Outage Map and report outages.

Call 904-665-6000 to use the automated system.

Text OUT to 69532 (MyJEA).

JEA will provide updates via email and social media, and customers can access additional preparation tips and resources at jea.com/storm.

