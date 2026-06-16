JEA releases results of survey in which 59% of employees participated

Action News Jax now has the results from a new JEA employee survey.

It was prompted after workplace complaints at the city-owned utility. JEA said 59% of its employees participated.

Here are some of the big takeaways:

Less than half of employees said they “have confidence in the chiefs of JEA.” That’s 23% less than surveys from similar utility companies.

Less than half believe “directors, VPs and chiefs understand what is really happening at JEA.”

About 55% said they “believe JEA is going in the right direction.” That’s a 17% difference than other surveys.

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JEA did score high in some categories:

Seventy-six people said they received helpful feedback

Eighty-three percent said their manager cares about employee concerns

Eighty percent said they are very satisfied with their job

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JEA called for the survey after Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico accused the utility of “racism” and a “toxic culture.”

He made those comments after an Action News Jax investigation revealed his “big favor” text message.

Carrico texted JEA board member Arthur Adams that his term was not being renewed because Carrico owed a big favor to a friend.

That friend ended up being Paul Martinez, Carrico’s boss at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, who ended up withdrawing his name for consideration for the JEA board.

You can look at the results of the JEA employee survey below:

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