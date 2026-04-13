JEA subpoenaed for communications related to failed board appointment and lobbying contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has been served a subpoena by the State Attorney’s Office asking for communications related to the City Council President, his failed attempt to appoint his boss to the JEA Board of Directors, and a lobbying contract with the local firm that employs Jacksonville’s former Mayor Lenny Curry.

Specifically, the subpoena asks for communications related to board appointments, communications between the utility’s former Chief of Staff and the City Council President, and communications with JEA’s old lobbying firm, Ballard Partners.

During Monday’s meeting of the JEA Special Investigatory Committee, Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District 13) suggested the subpoena may be part of a new investigation into JEA’s decision to end that lobbying contract in January.

“There is now an investigation into bid rigging on the Ballard contract,” said Diamond.

Diamond, while questioning the immediate past JEA Board Chair Joe DiSalvo, asked about previous testimony given by former JEA Chief of Staff Kurt Wilson.

Wilson claimed Mayor Donna Deegan personally pressured JEA CEO Vickie Cavey to end the utility’s relationship with Ballard.

DiSalvo testified he had no knowledge of any pressure campaign related to the Ballard contract, but argued the CEO should make those decisions independently.

“They should be shielded from, this sounds naive, shielded from political gamesmanship,” said DiSalvo.

The mayor’s office issued a statement denying any role in the decision to end JEA’s contract with Ballard.

“As Councilman Diamond well knows, his wishful thinking isn’t based in reality,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said.

And despite Diamond’s suggestions, there’s no mention of, or requests related to, the mayor’s office in the new subpoena.

But keywords identified in the subpoena do suggest a connection to the State Attorney’s investigation into Council President Kevin Carrico, who was also subpoenaed in February.

The new subpoena asks for communications that mention Paul Martinez, Carrico’s boss, whom he unsuccessfully tried to appoint to the JEA Board as “big favor” to a friend.

Carrico issued a statement suggesting the latest subpoena represents a “third” active investigation into the utility, urging the CEO to “immediately turn over all relevant documents to investigators”.

For his part, DiSalvo said he doesn’t know whether the two subpoenas are related.

“I’ve got to look into the details on it,” said DiSalvo.

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