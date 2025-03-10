Jewish holiday Purim: How to celebrate in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jewish people across the world will be celebrating the holiday Purim this week. Purim, celebrated every year on the 14th of the Hebrew month Adar, begins on the night of Thursday, March 13th and continues up to Shabbat on the 14th.

The holiday celebrates the overturning of a decree in ancient Persia that called for the annihilation of the Jewish people.

It is observed with the reading of the Megillah or the Scroll of Esther, which recounts the story. Observers often also hold a festive meal and give baskets of food to friends and charity to those in need.

There are several Purim events scheduled in the Jacksonville area, hosted by local Chabad Jewish Centers.

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Café Shushan @ Chabad Mandarin - 8 pm

Mexican Purim Fiesta @ Chabad Beaches - 6:15 pm

Costume & Dance Party - Chabad Southside - 7:45 pm

Family Megillah Reading @ Chabad St. Augustine - 8 pm

Megillah and Margaritas w/Chabad St Johns - 7:45 pm

Friday, March 14, 2025

Café Shushan @ Chabad Mandarin - 11 am

Megillah Reading @ Chabad Beaches - 9 am

Family Purim Party - Chabad Southside - 10-12 am

Purim Party @ Chabad St. Augustine - 5-7 pm

Magic Show & Purim Feast @ Chabad St Johns - 6 pm

Purim Celebration @ Chabad Clay County - 5 pm

Musical Purim Celebration @ Chabad Downtown - 5-7 pm

Purim Buffet Dinner @ Chabad Amelia Island - 4:30-7 pm

