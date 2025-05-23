Jewish institutions in Northeast Florida increase security following D.C. murders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local Jewish centers and synagogues are bringing on extra security following the murder of two young Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

Officials said the couple, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were shot while leaving a reception for young diplomats at the Capital Jewish Museum.

Israeli Embassy Staffers Killed This undated handout photo provided by the embassy of Israel in the U.S. shows staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, Israeli citizen Yaron Lischinsky, right, and U.S. citizen Sarah Milgrim.

According to federal authorities Thursday, suspect Elias Rodriguez, 31, told police, “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza.”

As the investigation continues, the Jewish Federation & Foundation of Northeast Florida says it has asked local law enforcement to assist it in providing more security for the Jewish community.

“I have been in touch with both Sheriff T. K. Waters, Sheriff Rob Hardwick and Sheriff Michelle Cook, from the City of Jacksonville, St. Johns and Clay Counties, respectively, and they have agreed to provide extra visibility and patrols at our Jewish institutions,” said Community Security Director Alex Silverstein.

Silverstein said that it does not appear at this time that there is any credible threat to the Northeast Florida Jewish community, but recommends members be extra vigilant.

“If you see anything or anyone who could remotely be suspicious, report it immediately to 911, on-site security, or me. Whenever there is any doubt, there is no doubt.”

No closures of Jewish facilities or cancellations of Jewish events are being recommended.

