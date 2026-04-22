JFCS hosts annual “Blue & Bright” event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The LJD Jewish Family and Community Services will host its annual “Blue & Bright” event on Thursday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m. The evening is dedicated to honoring the individuals and partners who play a vital role in advancing the organization’s mission.

“Some of them are employees, some of them are volunteers, and some of them are community and corporate sponsors. So, it’s going to be an honoring of our stars that help us. What I say in my speech is to meet the magic and the mission of our organization,” said CEO Colleen Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the organization has been serving Northeast Florida since 1917.

“A Jewish value, Tikkun Olam, which means to repair the world, is what really drives us. That means that Jews and all of us have a responsibility to make the world around us better. So, we serve over 43,000, I think it was 43,262 people last year. About 80% of them are not Jewish, so you do not have to be Jewish to get services from us. So, our mission really is to meet people where they are. We do that through child welfare, through mental health counseling, through food, and financial assistance. Our real new initiative is around our Frisch Family Holocaust Gallery, getting out into the schools and having children learn not only about the Holocaust, about hate and where does that come from and how can we combat that? If you’re experiencing that personally, how are appropriate ways to handle that? So over 40,000 students have met with either a Holocaust survivor or a second, third generation survivor and been through our gallery. So, we’re really excited about that new kind of part of what we’re doing,” said Rodriguez.

The event will take place at the Florida Blue Conference Center. In support of ongoing Holocaust education initiatives, the organization is offering a $30,000 matching opportunity to expand programming in local schools.

For more information about the event, including tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit the LJD Jewish Family and Community Services website.

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