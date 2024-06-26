JFRD confirms 33 people displaced this evening after Baymeadows apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirms 33 people are displaced from their homes this evening as crews responded to a fire in the Baymeadows area at around 5:20 p.m.

At 6:10 p.m., JFRD posted on X that crews were working a residential structure fire to an apartment in the 10100 block of Baymeadows Rd.

Crews are working a residential structure fire to an apartment in the 10100 block of Baymeadows road. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 26, 2024

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

