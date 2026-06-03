Local

JSO asking for help finding “perfume poacher”

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
(Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help finding an alleged “perfume poacher.”

In a post on social media, JSO says the incident happened at a drug store on Blanding Blvd. on May 29. "While the store clerk was away from the register, our suspect went behind the counter and stole 10 bottles of perfumes and colognes. His haul? Worth almost $900!"

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or, to stay anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

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Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.



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