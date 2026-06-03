JSO asking for help finding “perfume poacher”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help finding an alleged “perfume poacher.”

In a post on social media, JSO says the incident happened at a drug store on Blanding Blvd. on May 29. "While the store clerk was away from the register, our suspect went behind the counter and stole 10 bottles of perfumes and colognes. His haul? Worth almost $900!"

WANTED WEDNESDAY: Do you recognize this perfume poacher?

We’re hoping with how good he must be smelling, someone will know who he is.



On Friday, May 29, our perfume poacher visited a drug store on Blanding Boulevard. While the store clerk was away from the register, our suspect… pic.twitter.com/gwWFacP5f2 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 3, 2026

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or, to stay anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

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