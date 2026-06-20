JSO: Girl shot in chest in Northwest Jacksonville, juvenile suspect detained

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A juvenile girl was hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Northwest Jacksonville on Friday night, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, patrol officers responded to 5600 Benedict Road in reference to reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The juvenile girl was trasnported to a local hospital for treatment. JSO says she is in stable condition and her injuries are non-life-threatening,

Based on preliminary investigation, the victim, suspect, and other witnesses were hanging out in the area of Benedict Road and Moncrief Road. At some point, the suspect removed the gun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim, and struck her in the chest.

JSO says the officers canvassed the area and located the gun. The suspect and a juvenile boy remained at the scene and were taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says the community’s assistance is crucial in this investigation. They encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

For additional questions, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Strategic Communications Unit at the following email: mediarelations@jaxsheriff.org

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