JSO investigating deadly shooting on Baymeadows Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking into a deadly shooting that happened early this morning on Baymeadows Road.

Read: Suspect hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Keystone Heights: CCSO

Police got the call around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Baymeadows and Princeton Square Boulevard.

Officers found two men who had been shot. JFRD tried to save them, but both died at the scene.

Detectives say the shooting happened outside. A third person is in custody, but it’s still unclear how they were involved.

Right now, police don’t know what led up to the shooting or how the people involved knew each other.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO says they’re not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

If you saw something or know anything, call JSO at (904) 630-0500.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.