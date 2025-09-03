JSO investigating deadly shooting in Pine Forest neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re working to learn what led to the death of a man who the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said was shot outside of a home in the Pine Forest neighborhood late last night.

JSO said officers got to the home on Paul Avenue right after 10:00 PM on Tuesday and found a man who’d been shot. JSO hasn’t shared the man’s name, but said he was taken to the hospital and later died.

Action News Jax made contact with the people claiming to be the man’s family, including his brother-in-law, sister, and close friend. All of them have asked us not to share his name or show his picture at this time and are not yet ready to do an interview. JSO said two people were detained after the shooting, but their names have not been shared, and no arrests have yet been made.

The man’s neighbor, Pheap Born, tells Action News Jax he believes the man was shot by the woman living in the home being investigated by police. Born said the man was on Facebook Live when she shot him.

“There were cops here, there were cops here, caution tape everywhere,” Born said, “it’s really shocking to have happen.”

Two streets away from where JSO said the shooting happened, Griffin Jones told us he and his girlfriend were woken up by the shooting.

“We heard someone shouting like, ‘you shot my husband!’ That was about it, just crying about someone getting shot,” Jones said.

JSO hasn’t yet confirmed how the shooting happened. Action News Jax reached out to JSO asking whether any of the information neighbors and apparent family have told us about the shooting can be confirmed, or if the names of anyone involved will be shared. JSO said it’s not releasing any more information at this time.

