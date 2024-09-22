JSO investigating early morning shooting and robbery in Oak Hill Park area, suspects at large

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is investigating a shooting and robbery with two unknown suspects that took place early Sunday morning in the Oak Hill Park area near the intersection of Old Middleburg Road North and Susie Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO, Officers responded to the 5100 block of Old Middleburg Road at approximately 3:40 a.m. Sunday and found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite being shot several times, the victim is in non-life-threatening condition and was transported to a local hospital.

According to JSO, the victim was walking in the area when he was shot by two suspects, who also stole his wallet. The suspects remain unidentified and are still at large.

Several witnesses are currently in custody and cooperating with the investigation. JSO has classified the case as ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or they can email us at JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org or they can contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Sample HTML block

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.