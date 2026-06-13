JSO investigating reported dead person on San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported dead person on San Jose Boulevard near I-295.

Action News Jax is sending a crew to the area and will update with more information on air and online.

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