JSO: Man killed, another injured in overnight shooting at Jacksonville apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly overnight shooting on Sunday at an apartment complex on Edenfield Road.

Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. to Gregory Cove Apartments after reports of gunfire.

While on the way, the call was upgraded to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, JSO said.

Around the same time, another man in his mid-30s walked into an emergency room on Merrill Road with a gunshot wound to his leg.

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Investigators say both men were together at the apartment complex when they were shot by an unknown suspect.

Detectives with JSO Homicide Unit are now working to determine what led up to the shooting and who is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or submit a tip online at JSOCrimeTips.com.

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