JSO: Man shot by officers after holding woman, baby hostage near East Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man is being treated at the hospital after being shot by Jacksonville sheriff’s officers Thursday night. The incident occurred at about 9:20 p.m. at a house on Eberly Drive off St. Johns Bluff Road near Jacksonville’s East Arlington area.

Officers were initially called to the location earlier during the day at 11:50 a.m. by a woman reporting that her partner had beat her, a police news release states. Officers arrived and made contact with the woman who had some injuries, police said.

Her partner, identified as Marcus Delay, 30, was no longer at the residence when officers arrived. Officers left the scene and were in the process of receiving an arrest warrant for Delay when he returned to the home. Police said he then held the woman and her child hostage.

“The suspect held the woman and her 9-month-old child against her will for several hours,” the news release state.

The woman was able to escape the home with the child and hid in a nearby wooded area and called 911, the news release states.

“The suspect came out of the house and fired a rifle into the air,” police said.

Officers returned to the scene and located the woman and child in the wooded area. Police said Delay made threats to “kill everyone” if officers showed up.

“The suspect found the woman and officers in the wooded area and pointed his handgun at them, and two officers fired shots at the suspect,” the news release states.

Delay was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for gunshot wounds.

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