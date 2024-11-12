JSO: Man shot during argument at Tulsa Welding School on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. It happened at Tulsa Welding School on Southside Boulevard.

According to police, 10 to 12 students were involved in an argument which escalated to a fight. That’s when guns were drawn.

Two witnesses told Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez that they heard around eight gunshots.

A man in his twenties was shot once in the stomach. He is currently at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Witnesses said the school was on lockdown for about 30 minutes.

JSO says the suspect fled the scene. He is described as a 6′5″ Black man in his mid to late twenties. He was last seen wearing a dark blue welding suit.

Police say this was an isolate incident, and there’s no threat to the public

If you know anything, contact JSO.

