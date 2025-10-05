JSO: Motorcycle crash on Bulls Bay Highway leaves one dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a serious crash happened just before noon on Sunday on Bulls Bay Highway.

A motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at the intersection with Ocala Avenue.

The motorcycle rider was thrown from the bike.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department transported the man to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

JSO says the driver of the pickup stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

This marks the 129th traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the 32nd involving a motorcyclist.

Officials say Bulls Bay Highway near Ocala Avenue will remain closed for another hour as detectives work on the investigation.

More updates will follow as information becomes available.

