JSO overtime fraud arrest exposes affair between rank-and-file officer and division chief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An overtime scandal at JSO has brought to light a love affair between a rank-and-file officer and top brass at the agency.

JSO arrested 11-year-Officer Christian Madsen Wednesday.

Madsen is charged with three felonies for allegedly falsifying more than 200 hours of overtime and collecting more than $14,000 in unearned pay over a three-month span.

Sheriff TK Waters announced the arrest in a news conference Thursday.

“As we have said many times before, no one is above the law,” Waters said.

Sheriff Waters also confirmed that, during at least some of the time Madsen allegedly falsely clocked, he traveled to the home of Patrol Support Division Chief Jaime Eason.

Waters said the two were involved in a romantic relationship.

“I’m very disappointed. I mean, she knows that. We talked. I’m very disappointed, but at the same time, business goes on. We have to take care of business,” said Waters.

Waters said Eason resigned her appointment as Chief but is still on the force, pending the outcome of an internal review.

Waters thanked the work of his officers who investigated the situation and vowed the agency will always address and make public the incidents at the agency that threaten public trust.

“Now there’s an administrative process in place. That I won’t discuss great details,” Waters said.

JSO’s nepotism policy prohibits employees from being assigned to any position that would lead to potential conflicts or compromise the best interests of the agency.

Employees who become “related” are required to immediately notify supervisors so conflicts can be mitigated.

“When someone messes it up, then we have to address it. So, we’ve done that. I’m telling the public about it now because I think it’s important for them to know and now we’re going to move on and continue with the business of the Sheriff’s Office,” Waters said.

Madsen’s arrest marks the second JSO officer arrested by the agency and accused of milking overtime this year.

Just last month, JSO arrested Officer Nicholas Hicks, who was a ten-year veteran of the force.

Hicks was accused of collecting $2,600-worth of overtime he didn’t work.

We asked Sheriff Waters what he makes of the back-to-back arrests and whether he believes it may be an endemic problem.

“No, actually this happens sometimes. Should never happen. There’s a certain amount of trust we give a police officer that has the ability to take away someone’s freedom, has the ability to take away someone’s life in a life-threatening situation,” said Waters. “It’s up to them to deal honestly with the public and what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Action News Jax has learned Madsen earned more than $100,000 in overtime going back to 2020.

Waters said Madsen’s past overtime and overtime at the agency overall will be reviewed.

“When these things come to light, we start reviewing things to make sure no one else is doing it. I don’t think they are, but if they are, they’re gonna be dealing with some consequences and circumstances,” Waters said.

The consequences Madsen is currently facing include grand theft, organized fraud and official misconduct charges.

He may spend up to 15 years in prison and be required to pay $15,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.

