JSO searching for man missing from Jacksonville’s Westside

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 71-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia. Wilson Louis was last seen Thursday in the 5900 block of Buckley Drive at about 6:21 a.m. His family reported him missing after seeing Louis leaving the residence on video surveillance.

Louis is 5′ 9″, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown and white plaid shirt and grey shorts. Any with information on his whereabouts, or if you see him, is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or 911.

