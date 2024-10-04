Local

JSO searching for man missing from Jacksonville’s Westside

Wilson Louis, 71, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, on Jacksonville's Westside. He has dementia.

Wilson Louis Wilson Louis, 71, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, on Jacksonville's Westside. He has dementia. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 71-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia. Wilson Louis was last seen Thursday in the 5900 block of Buckley Drive at about 6:21 a.m. His family reported him missing after seeing Louis leaving the residence on video surveillance.

Louis is 5′ 9″, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown and white plaid shirt and grey shorts. Any with information on his whereabouts, or if you see him, is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or 911.

