JSO searching for missing endangered adult

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Quinton Nealy The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for Quinton Nealy. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for Quinton Nealy.

He was reported missing by his family after not returning home around 2:40 p.m.

He was last seen earlier Thursday in the 5000 block of Avenue B.

According to JSO, Nealy has been diagnosed with autism.

The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a green shirt with a money pattern, black pants, and green/white shoes with a money pattern.

If you know anything, contact police.

