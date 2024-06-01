JSO searching for suspects involved in credit card fraud following robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The search is on to identify two suspects involved in a robbery and credit card fraud.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In recent weeks, a robbery took place in the area of 3300 Laurel Grove N. The victim told police a man approached him outside a home, took his wallet, and ran.

During their investigation, JSO found video of the suspect getting out of a white car near the area.

Records also showed that the victim’s credit card was used at several local businesses.

JSO said a short time after the robbery, the pictured suspect was captured on video in a local business using the victim’s credit card to purchase items. A woman was also caught on camera accompanying the suspect as he used the card.

Anyone with information that can help identify both suspects or the vehicle is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 please call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.