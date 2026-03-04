JSO targeting aggressive drivers amid deadly Duval crashes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a deadly few days for drivers in Duval County with several major traffic accidents. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is stepping up traffic enforcement.

JSO announced that they are stepping up enforcement on what they’re calling aggressive driving. They will be looking for drivers who follow too closely to other cars, cut other cars off, cut through medians, make illegal U-turns, and speed.

According to a video released on the JSO Facebook Page, the department performed numerous pullovers, including a driver doing 88 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone. Another driver was pulled over for doing 22 miles per hour over the speed limit.

In 2025, there were over 169 traffic fatalities in Duval. Again, just a little over two months into 2026, there have been 43 already.

On Sunday, a crash occurred at Atlantic Boulevard near Episcopal High School, where an accident claimed three lives and hospitalized four. A person died on Monday after a GMC Denali crashed and caught fire in a Starbucks parking lot on San Jose Boulevard.

JSO Officer Christian Hancock says these patrols are not a new thing, but state grant funding on top of the rash of recent accidents is prompting them to go after aggressive drivers.

“These are deployments that we do on a regular basis. Each time we target specific areas, whether it’s a hot topic or if we get a federal grant which is, this is an FDOT grant, I will. What we’re targeting this week is aggressive driving,” Hancock said.

