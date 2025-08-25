JSO tracker program helps bring missing man home safely

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a 76-year-old man who went missing earlier this month was found and returned home quickly thanks to its free tracker program.

The Missing Persons Unit says the man’s family reached out right away, and because he was enrolled in the program, officers were able to locate him without delay.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The tracker program is designed for people who may wander, including those living with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Autism, or other conditions.

It gives officers valuable information to respond faster in critical situations.

Families can sign up loved ones for free at JaxReady.com/REVAMP.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.