JSO: Woman reportedly ‘pistol whipped’ and shot in driveway during dispute in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman in her twenties was reportedly “pistol whipped” and shot in the leg during a dispute in the driveway of a home in the Arlington area Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

JSO Sergeant Lloyd reported that around 10:00 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call at 3800 Chestwood Avenue regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was immediately transported to a local hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a dispute with another woman in the driveway of her residence. During the altercation, the suspect reportedly pistol-whipped the victim on the head and then fired the handgun, striking her in the leg. The suspect subsequently fled the scene in a vehicle, though there is currently no description available for either the suspect or the vehicle.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating the case. Crime Scene Unit Detectives are processing the scene, while Violent Crime Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and reviewing video surveillance.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, submit tips online at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

