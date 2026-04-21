JTA advances U2C program to expand downtown Jacksonville transit system

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is continuing work on its Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C) program, a multi-phase plan to modernize the city’s Skyway and expand transit connections across downtown and nearby neighborhoods.

The project is divided into three phases, with the first already complete.

Phase I established the Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation (NAVI) service, which runs from Central Station to the Sports and Entertainment District, including EverBank Stadium. The service is designed to introduce autonomous vehicle technology into Jacksonville’s transit system.

The program is now moving into Phase II, which focuses on expanding service across downtown and converting the existing Skyway system. This phase is currently in development, with completion of the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study expected by August 2026. Officials say the effort will evaluate options for the Skyway and its eight stations as the current system approaches the end of its operational life.

Phase III will focus on extending service into surrounding neighborhoods. That stage, currently in the planning process, aims to grow the existing 2.5-mile Skyway into a larger, more connected system through at-grade expansions. Planning for Phase III is expected to wrap up by late 2026.

The U2C program is intended to create a more flexible and accessible transit network while fulfilling the original vision of the Skyway system.

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