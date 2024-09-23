Judge denies bond to Shanna Gardner, suspect in murder-for-hire plot involving ex-husband

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge has denied the request to reconsider bond for Shanna Gardner, one of the suspects in the murder-for-hire plot involving her ex-husband and local father Jared Bridegan.

Gardner and her estranged husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, appeared in court on Monday.

The defense’s attempts to secure Gardner’s release on bond and block the use of certain evidence were rejected. The defense had argued that the state failed to disclose favorable evidence. Action News Jax previously reported in May that Gardner’s bond was initially denied.

In June, Gardner’s attorney, Jose Baez, claimed that a Jacksonville Beach Police detective lied on the witness stand during a bond hearing. Baez alleged the detective falsely testified that he had never spoken with a witness whose text messages with Gardner were used to justify her being held without bond. As a result, Gardner’s defense is requesting the transcript of Detective Christopher Johns’ grand jury testimony.

“His testimony has been perjured, as we stand here before this court,” Gardner’s defense attorney said during Monday’s hearing.

The state disagrees, arguing that “the defense motion to unseal is merely speculative; it contains surmised allegations.”

The judge has asked both sides to work on scheduling a trial date. Gardner and Fernandez Saldana are expected back in court on October 2.

