July campaign at 4 Rivers Baymeadows, Orange Park to raise funds for Child Cancer Fund

Jacksonville, Fl — Just over a month before the 12th annual WOKV Careathon, you have an opportunity to support the Child Cancer Fund while enjoying your favorite BBQ and sides.

Throughout the month of July, 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Baymeadows and Orange Park are participating in a round-up campaign with all proceeds benefitting the Child Cancer Fund.

This is the second year both 4 Rivers locations have participated in a month-long round-up campaign. That campaign netted $2,000.

“We help families with financial assistance. We do tutoring because the kids miss school. We provide educational materials. There is a plethora of things that we can do and that money can go a long way to help the families going through the cancer journey,” said Carla Montgomery, Child Cancer Fund Executive Director.

General Managers Jose Soto (Baymeadows) and Patrick Sarazi (Orange Park) launched the round-up campaign during a Wednesday appearance on Jacksonville’s Morning News.

“It’s a big part of our mission. We call it our barbecue ministry, so when we were successful last year we just wanted to match or even beat it this year,” said Soto.

“We just love to be able to give back to the community and part of our ministry of the round-up and all the team kind of got behind it,” said Sarazi, whose Orange Park location won a competition of which location would raise the most.

The Child Cancer Fund round-up is available with every purchase in store, carry-out, and online through July 31.

The 2026 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt is scheduled for August 21 and 22 with all proceeds benefitting the Child Cancer Fund of Northeast Florida.

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4 Rivers Roundup to help Child Cancer Fund July 2026 (Child Cancer Fund of Northeast Florida/Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida)

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