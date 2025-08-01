July was 3rd hottest on record in Jax

Jacksonville, Fl — FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our heat wave continues with rain & storms increasing for the weekend. Oppressive heat: Feels like temperatures will be 106-112 this afternoon. Most neighborhoods don’t see rain today. This weekend will bring scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will drop to the upper 80s by Sunday. Some neighborhoods near and north of I-10 into SE Georgia could see 2-4 inches of rainfall over the weekend. Locally higher amounts.

Three Big Things to Know:

Florida’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday starts today. Parents can purchase school supplies, clothing, footwear, and personal computers under set price limits without paying sales tax. The month-long tax holiday runs from August 1st through August 31st. The governor’s budget includes $2 billion in tax relief, and several targeted sales tax holidays. It also makes the disaster-preparedness sales tax holiday permanent year-round.

Florida has carried out a record ninth execution this year, putting to death a man convicted of killing his wife and their two children decades ago. 60-year-old Edward Zakrzewski received a lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Starke. Florida has executed more people than any other state this year and has two more executions set for August. Trial testimony showed Zakrzewski killed his wife and their children at their Florida Panhandle home after his wife sought a divorce, and he told others he would kill his family rather than let that happen.

Ahead of the new school year, teacher vacancies are down by more than 17% in Florida. This morning the Clay County District Schools’ bus drivers will be running test routes. They’ll practice pick-ups and drop-offs, which may lead to increased traffic. The district is also encouraging parents to register their children for bus transportation as soon as possible. The Clay district is opening the doors to 43 schools, serving nearly 40,000 students on Monday, August 11th. That includes new additions for sixth graders at both Oakleaf Junior High and Lake Asbury Junior High.

The St. Johns County School District has released guidelines for AI for the school year. The district says student’s cannot use AI to complete assignments without permission of a teacher. Students also may not claim AI work as their own.

