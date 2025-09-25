Jumbo Shrimp force winner-take-all game tonight

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville has a chance to witness history as the Jumbo Shrimp go for their first Triple-A league title for Jacksonville since 1968.

The Shrimp evened their series against the RailRiders with a 6-4 win last night.

First pitch tonight is at 7:05 pm at VyStar Ballpark, and on ESPN 690.

The Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series.

Scott Kornberg, the voice of the Jumbo Shrimp, joined us to break down last night’s win, and preview the winner-take-all matchup tonight.

There will be a winner-take-all Game 3 in the International League Championship Series!@Marlins hurler Matt Pushard spins 2 scoreless frames to slam the door for the @JaxShrimp 🦐 pic.twitter.com/SuQYAoLIZN — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 25, 2025

DUVAL WE NEED YOU!!! This is BIG. It's a chance to witness history as we go for the first Triple-A league title for JAX since 1968!!!! A winner takes all Game 3!



FREE tix for military & dependents PLUS Thirsty Thursday!



TIX: https://t.co/UNjzHdarzD pic.twitter.com/P1DJMB1BKb — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) September 25, 2025

Three Big Things to Know:

Florida’s board of education signs off on a major expansion of charter schools in the state. Wednesday’s vote paves the way for the privately run schools to “co-locate” inside traditional public schools. It comes as public schools are grappling with declining enrollments, aging facilities and post-pandemic student struggles. Public school advocates had urged the board to vote down the proposal, arguing that the charter schools would place a burden on traditional public schools.

Appeals for patience after a road rage shooting on I-95 in Nassau County. FHP says one man started shooting at a car on Tuesday evening, causing a shutdown of the highway. The truck was hit by a bullet but no one was hurt. The suspected shooter was arrested in Georgia. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon. “If anybody is driving down the road and there is an aggressive driver let them go. Let them do their thing.”, said Sgt. Dylan Bryan, Florida Highway Patrol.

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Tampa to announce $60 million in funding for cancer research. The money from the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund will focus on how nutrition can prevent or treat cancer. DeSantis made the announcement at USF to mark the Department of Health’s World Cancer Research Day. He says investing in innovation today means saving lives tomorrow.

First Alert Weather: Hot afternoon with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. Highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Isolated shower/storm possible this afternoon/early evening. Most neighborhoods stay dry today. Hot afternoon temperatures continue through Friday with highs in the lower 90s, several degrees warmer than average. Showers and storms increase Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon before turning more isolated by Sunday.

Tropics: “Gabrielle” is still a hurricane & will cross the islands of the Azores Friday before becoming post-tropical. Tropical storm “Humberto” is over the Central Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend. It looks like this one stays out to sea but may impact Bermuda next week. Wave ’94-L’ is near Dominican Republic today & disorganized. Slow development is possible & a tropical storm may eventually develop over the weekend over or near the Bahamas. Local impacts appear to be minor if at all though certainly subject to change. “Imelda” is the next name on the Atlantic list.

The City of Jacksonville, Groundwork Jacksonville and VyStar Credit Union will host the Emerald Trail Groundbreaking Ceremony this morning on the Hogan Street Link, the second Emerald Trail segment to be completed. We caught up with Groundwork Jacksonville CEO Kay Ehas ahead of the groundbreaking to talk about the significance of this next phase.

Got plans for this weekend? We highlight some of the events happening in the 904! Starting off tonight, you’ve got Jumbo Shrimp championship playoff baseball! The Pop 2000 all star music show at Florida Theatre features Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMak, LFO, and Ryan Cabrera. Friday, the 5 & Dime Theatre presents the 2-man production of “Gutenberg: The Musical!” The Jax Symphony performs Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, multiple shows this weekend. And Saturday, the Florida Theatre hosts comedy icon John Cleese for a Q&A after screening Monty Python & The Holy Grail! Coconuts not provided, but bring your absurd and ridiculous questions!

